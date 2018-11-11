Operation Iron Ruck

by Chris Searcy

Each fall, the ruck march will start at the visiting team’s stadium and end at the home team’s stadium. For 2018, start at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium and Veteran participants of each school will walk the 150 miles to University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in 3 days. Since the game is during Thanksgiving week, that will prevent students having to miss classes. The march will be completed in shifts and rotate between marching, resting and supporting. Each shift will last the time it takes the current marching shift to complete the approximately 7 miles. Participants will carry a 22 lb. ruck-sack, to coincide with the **Mission 22 suicide campaign**.