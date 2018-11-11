Rainy Conditions for Monday

by Matt Breland

Happy Veteran’s Day! We will stay cooler & breezy on this Sunday, highs will stay around the low 60s with partly cloudy skies for most of the afternoon. We will get down to those chilly 30s again tonight. By Monday morning expect overcast skies and more rainy conditions closer to the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 50s.Heavy downpours and downpours will be likely for most of the day, even some slight flooding cannot be ruled out in this weather situation.

Rainy conditions will linger into Tuesday as well with highs again near the mid 50s. By Wednesday we will see a return of the sunshine but much cooler air will still be around for the remainder of the week.