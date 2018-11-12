Cloudy, Windy, & Wet !

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern sticking around here through midweek. Cloudy, windy, and wet conditions will prevail each day. The severe storm threat moves out as a cold front passes through the state Monday night. Even though the front moves out, the setup for rain sticks around. Moisture will continue to flow into the area leading to cloudy and rainy conditions through Wednesday. As the rain departs, high pressure builds in and clears the skies out and starts the drying process. Clear skies and colder air grip the area Thursday through Friday. Morning temps start out around freezing Friday morning. Patchy frost will be possible over our northern and central counties. Looks like lots of sunshine throughout the upcoming weekend. This will allow temps to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temps will come up a bit as well. Upper 30s to lower 40s will be more common throughout the region. The sunny and dry weather pattern will spill over into the following workweek as well. Next opportunity for rain looks to arrive around the middle of next week.