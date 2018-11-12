Newly Elected Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth Names Chief of Staff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s newly elected lieutenant governor has named a north Alabama woman to serve as his chief of staff.

Lt. Gov.-elect Will Ainsworth says Judy Miller of Arab is believed to be the first female appointed to the position, which oversees operations in the lieutenant governor’s office.

Miller has worked as executive director of the Marshall County legislative office, and Ainsworth served as a state representative from Guntersville before winning the election for lieutenant governor last week.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)