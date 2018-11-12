Service of Military Veterans Honored in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Dallas County honored the military service of our nation’s veterans at a ceremony Monday morning at Bloch Park in Selma.

The rain couldn’t stop the Veteran’s Day celebration in Selma.

Scores of people gathered under the Farmer’s Market pavilion to show their gratitude to the men and women who have served.

Keynote speaker Wayne Stacey says its also important to fully support the needs of veterans.

“We have a lot of veterans in need who have homelessness problems. They have relationship problems. They have post traumatic stress syndrome and we need to take care of them because that will never leave them. We need to understand them and help them,” said Stacey.

The ceremony also featured patriotic music — a flag folding ceremony — and a wreath laying ceremony.