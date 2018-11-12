Severe Storms Possible Across Extreme South Alabama

by Ben Lang

A new tornado watch is in effect for the southern counties of Alabama, including Covington, Coffee, and Dale counties until 7PM tonight. A warm front is expected to lift into south Alabama this afternoon, bringing in enough instability for a few rotating thunderstorms. Tornadoes, if any, are expected to be brief today. Be sure to stay weather aware, and download our “ANN Weather App” to your mobile devices if you don’t already have it.

The severe threat diminishes tonight with a cold front pushing through. Lows drop into the low 50s. Rain will continue behind the front through at least Tuesday morning. We’ll likely get breaks here and there, but a wet weather pattern stays with us through at least Wednesday. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday only top out in the low 50s. The rain should depart by Thursday morning, and we may even see a little sun during the afternoon. The rest of the week stays cool with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks dry with highs back in the mid 60s, and some sunshine to boot.