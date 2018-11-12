Wet Through Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Little change in the forecast to start the week, we are expecting a cold rain today as a wave of low pressure moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. It doesn’t get any better Tuesday as we are forecasting a cold, raw, windy, winter-like day. The rain ends during the morning, but the sky will stay cloudy with a brisk north wind of 15-25 mph. The high for the central counties of the state will be only in the lower 50s, and the wind will make it feel colder. Rainfall amounts these two days in Central Alabama will range from 1-2 inches, with 3-4 inches possible across South Alabama.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday and will remain dry with a gradual warming trend as highs return to the 50s and 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: High pressure looks to remain in control so for now we will forecast dry and sunny conditions with seasonal temperatures. Meaning highs in the 60s and low in the 40s.

Stay dry!

Ryan