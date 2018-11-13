Boots & Brellas Drive for MPS Students

by Andrew James

Montgomery Public Schools attendance is dropping on days when it rains and school leaders say that’s because many students don’t have rain gear.

For that reason, many local organizations have teamed up with MPS for the Boots and Brellas Drive. They’re asking for donations of all types of rain gear for students at E.T. Davis and E.D. Nixon Elementary Schools. School officials say some students walk up to to miles to school and on rainy days attendance can drop by as much as 20%.

“One day we were just standing in front of the building and just watching the students come in on a rainy day and watched them try and dodge raindrops and end up in school soaking wet, and we knew there had to be some solution to the problem,” explained Camille Anderson-Finley with MPS’ Office of Community & Family Engagement.

You can drop off rain gear at Booker T. Washington Magnet, St. James School or Moe's at the Shoppes at Eastchase.