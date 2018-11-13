Cloudy, Wet, And Cool Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Well, if you were hoping the rain would go away today… it hasn’t. And it won’t. The dreary weather rolls on today, minus the minimal severe weather threat. A solid band of rain is streaming through the area and that likely continues through the afternoon, evening, and through Wednesday. Temperatures this afternoon should just hover in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s overnight, with periods of rain continuing. We’ll only manage upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday, with a steady rain much of the day. The rain keeps going through our Wednesday night, but finally tapers off on Thursday. Thursday still looks like a cool day, with some clearing possible by the afternoon.

Friday and the weekend look much improved. Expect sunshine with highs near 60° Friday. High temperatures top out in the mid 60s with sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The nights still look chilly with lows near 40°. The start of next week should be dry with highs in the low 60s.