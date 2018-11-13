Feels More Like January !

by Shane Butler

Our weather is feeling more like January this week! It’s a cold and rainy weather pattern that will be sticking around through Thursday. Clouds and rain dominate the sky while colder air makes temps struggle to reach the 50s each afternoon. The rain will be hanging around through early Thursday but after that the skies clear and then much colder air invades the deep south. At or near freezing temps will be possible west of I-65 Thursday morning and area wide Friday morning. This kind of cold air will put your sensitive plants at risk so you may want to take precautions. High pressure will move over the south and allow for abundant sunshine Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temps will start to climb and we should see mid to upper 60s for highs while lows remain chilly but well above the freezing mark. Looks like our sunny and dry weather pattern will spill over into next week as well. The next rain maker will make its way toward us around Wednesday of next week.