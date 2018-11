by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will continue an Alabama tradition that dates back more than 60 years when she officially grants a Thanksgiving pardon to Clyde the Turkey.

The turkey comes from the Bates Family Farm which supplies Bates House of Turkey in Greenville. The Bates Family has provided the turkey to be pardoned every year since 1949.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.