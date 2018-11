by Alabama News Network Staff

State inmate Teddy Roosevelt Cotton has escaped from the Red Eagle Work Release in Montgomery.

Cotton was serving 20 years for robbery and assault. He has served 7 years of that sentence.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.