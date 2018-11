Montgomery County Arrests: November 5-11

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/33 Gabriel Willis Arrest Date: 11/6/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Probation Violation

2/33 Anthony Williams Jr. Arrest Date: 11/8/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

3/33 James White Arrest Date: 11/10/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Failure to Register Vehicle

4/33 Dejontae Westery Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary-3 counts

5/33 Thyris Steele Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Burglary II



6/33 Traymon Sankey Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/33 Demetric Ringstaff Arrest Date: 11/8/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd-2 counts

8/33 Leatre Percival Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Assault II

9/33 Klein Peoples Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

10/33 Timothy Palmer Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Violation of Sex Offender Community Notification-2 counts, Theft of Property 4th, & Probation Revocation



11/33 Jonathan Pace Arrest Date: 11/8/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child, Domestic Violence 3rd-2 counts, & Interfering with Domestic Violence Emergency

12/33 Leroy Nix Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

13/33 Kersey Minnifield Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit card

14/33 Latisha Miller Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass II

15/33 Gregory McNabb Arrest Date: 11/6/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd



16/33 Quartez Luster Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Murder

17/33 Deonta Lucas Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st-2 counts

18/33 Stancel Long III Arrest Date: 11/6/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Criminal Mischief 3rd

19/33 Ronrico Laprade Sr. Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Child Support

20/33 Jimmy Johnson Arrest Date: 11/8/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only



21/33 Jacqueze Jackson Arrest Date: 11/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st (2 counts), & Shooting into Occupied Building/Vehicle

22/33 Brandy Horne Arrest Date: 11/8/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child

23/33 Preston Hill Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

24/33 Christopher Hicks Arrest Date: 11/10/18 Charge(s): Assault with Deadly Weapon, Auto Burglary, & Theft of Property 3rd

25/33 Maurice Greene Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation



26/33 Corterius Ellis Arrest Date: 11/6/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

27/33 Ashley Cooper Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child & Possession of Controlled Substance

28/33 Michael Carter Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Failure to Notify Community of Sex Offender Status

29/33 Kevin Carter Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

30/33 John Boswell Arrest Date: 11/11/18 Charge(s): Improper Passing, No Drivers License, & Speeding-Less 25MPH



31/33 Oranthus Betts Arrest Date: 11/9/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

32/33 Mernard Berry Arrest Date: 11/6/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency & Fugitive from Justice

33/33 Christopher Barron Arrest Date: 11/5/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 5th through November 11th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.