Montgomery Police Search for Highland Ave. Murder Suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Christopher Lee Dotson for Murder.

Investigators say that a warrant has been signed for  Dotson, charging him with the murder of Adam Jordan. Jordan died on Friday, November 9, in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue.

Jordan and Dotson were engaged in an altercation which led to Jordan’s death.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dotson, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215- STOP.

