More Rain Today with Falling Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Tuesday will be another cloudy, raw, wet day with falling temps. Rain will continue at times for much of the day, and temps will fall through the day. We are starting the day off in the 50s, and should be in the 40s by afternoon. Once again, not at all a great weather day. For tonight, look for areas of rain; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 40s in most locations.

WET WEDNESDAY: Another wave of energy works across the area tonight and tomorrow and this means more rain for much of Wednesday. Temperatures will hover in the 40s all day Wednesday, which is about 25 degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The rain will finally come to an end early Thursday, but clouds linger much of the day with a high in the upper 40s. Finally, sunshine returns in full force Friday with a high in the upper 50s. We note Friday morning will be cold with a low around 32 degrees for most places.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Great looking weather for the upcoming weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with sunny mild days and fair cold nights. Highs on these days will be between 62 and 66, while lows between 38 and 44 should be fairly common.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks to start off quiet and for now the first half of Thanksgiving week looks dry and cool with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The models hint at rain returning sometime close to Thanksgiving, but this is in the land of Voodoo.

Have a great day!

Ryan