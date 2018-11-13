OSHA Fines Montgomery Steel Company

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced today that it has cited Sabel Steel Service of Montgomery for “exposing employees to amputation, fall and other hazards” at four of the company’s facilities. Sabel Steel faces $320,261 in penalties.

OSHA says it conducted inspections at Sabel’s facilities in Montgomery, Dothan and Theodore, Alabama, and in Newnan, Georgia. OSHA says it cited the company for exposing employees to amputations hazards, failing to use safety procedures to control the release of hazardous energy during machine maintenance or servicing, provide fall protection, conduct medical evaluations to determine an employee’s ability to use a respirator and improperly storing oxygen, propane and acetylene cylinders and electrical and fire hazards. The inspections are part of OSHA’s National Emphasis Program on Amputations.

Fred Callahan, the Vice President of Sabel Steel, provided this statement to Alabama News Network: “The health and safety of our employees is our primary concern. We cooperated fully with OSHA during the inspections. We disagree with their findings and we’re scheduling a meeting with OSHA to discuss.”

OSHA says Sabel has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.