Highland Ave. Murder Suspect Taken into Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in the shooting death of Adam Terrell Jordan, 31, who was fatally shot Friday evening, Nov. 9, following a verbal dispute.

MPD has charged Christopher Lee Dotson, 25, with one count of murder. Today, he turned himself in to his attorney in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest, Dotson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $150,000.

On Friday, Nov. 9, at about 5:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Highland Avenue after receiving a report that a subject had been shot. There, they located Jordan, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the victim and the suspect. MPD subsequently identified Dotson as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.