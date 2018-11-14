Rain Ending And Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

Three straight days of clouds and rain will be coming to an end and it’s looking a lot brighter but much colder over the next few days. As the rain exits into Georgia, the skies clear and much colder air moves into the state overnight into early Thursday. A freeze warning is in effect for all counties west of I-65 through noon Thursday. You should take precautions to protect your sensitive plants. Even with sunshine Thursday afternoon, temps will still only manage 40s for highs. Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for cold start to Friday. Temps will be near or below freezing in most locations. Sunny and dry conditions will be the rule throughout the upcoming weekend. Mornings will start out chilly but abundant sunshine will allow temps to climb into the mid to upper 60s. We expect the sunny and drier weather pattern to stick around through the middle of next week.