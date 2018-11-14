Salvation Army Preps for Cold Weather

by Ellis Eskew

The Salvation Army of Montgomery is preparing for the cold weather .

Officials expect to see more people come in as temperatures continue to drop.

The shelter will be open as a warming station if temperatures dip below freezing.

Officials say they are preparing the shelter and the food pantry.

“What we normally do, we have some different mats and blankets set aside for days like that. We will stock up the pantry with some soup and crackers or some kind of individual wraps,” said Lt. Bryan Farrington.

Mike Barrett came to the shelter a little over a month ago after getting two stints put in his heart and had no place to call home.

“It means everything to me. I am so grateful for everything they have given to me. I can’t think of words to express how great they are,” said Barrett.

The shelter is open from 4 pm to 7:30 am for normal hours.