Turning Colder Tonight With Rain Finally Departing

by Ben Lang

It’s YET ANOTHER cold November day with an overcast sky and light rain for most of the area. This pattern finally comes to an end tonight, but it will also be turning colder. For today, high temperatures won’t move much, only reaching the upper 40s at best. The light rain continues for most of the day, but starts to taper off tonight. A core of cold air moves into the state overnight. Low temps across west Alabama likely drop to near freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from 12AM to 9AM Thursday west of I-65. Elsewhere, its still going to be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Some clouds and maybe some showers hang around early on Thursday, but the rain will be gone before temperatures fall to near freezing. We may see some sunshine by the afternoon, but it’s going to be a cool day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night could be our coldest of the season so far, with lows ranging from the low to mid 30s.

Warmer weather with sunshine ushers in the weekend. High temperatures on Friday should reach the upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday’s highs should warm into the mid and upper 60s. We’ll keep the dry weather going through the middle of next week, with manageable high temperatures in the 60s.