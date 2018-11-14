Wet Wednesday, Freeze Warning Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

WET WEDNESDAY: Rain will increase in coverage as the upper trough to the west crosses the state and lifts towards the northeast. Rain should be fairly widespread today and tonight, with additional rain amounts of one inch likely. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s all day, which remain a good 20-25 degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama.

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT: The rain ends from west to east overnight and colder air will continue to slide into the state. Temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30s overnight, and a freeze warning has been issued for much of West/Central Alabama.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Though the rain will finally come to an end, clouds linger much of the day tomorrow with a high in the mid 40s. The sky will clear Thursday night as dry air returns to the state. Then, finally, sunshine returns in full force Friday with a high in the mid to upper 50s. We note Friday morning will be cold with a low between 29 and 34 degrees for most places.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: It still looks like great weather for the upcoming weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with mild days and fair cold nights. Highs on these days will be in the mid and upper 60s for most of South/Central Alabama, while some upper 50s will hang on in the north and east; lows between 35 and 42 should be fairly common.

NEXT WEEK: The weeks looks to start of quiet and for now the first half of Thanksgiving week looks dry and cool with highs mostly in the 60s, and lows in the lower 40s. The models, specifically the GFS, hints at rain returning sometime close to Thanksgiving.

Have a great day!

Ryan