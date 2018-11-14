World Diabetes Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil

by Jamie Johnston

Members and friends of the heart of Gold Foundation braved the cold and wet weather to gather at the Capitol steps and light candles for those struggling with the diabetes Wednesday evening. Fourteen-year-old Richelleng Ramirez Pieruccini started the foundation to help those in poorer countries who do not have access to medication and treatments for the disease.

“There are millions of people that can’t get the medication that is needed; there are deaths because of that and people getting very sick because of it. I wanted to use this day to show that and for people to know more about it as well,” said Pieruccini.

November is also National Diabetes Month.

Find out how you can help fight diabetes at the Heart of Gold facebook page.