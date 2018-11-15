Alabama Forestry Association Helps to Train Future Loggers

by Danielle Wallace

Logging is one of the biggest industries in Alabama, that’s why logging companies are hoping to get more people on board.

For the past several weeks, some logging students have learned everything they can to pursue it as a career.

“Basic management practices which is making sure the cutting of wood and the replanting of wood doesn’t effect the animals, fish, and wildlife,” says participant Nelson Henry.

The group will graduate Friday after weeks of training with the Alabama Forestry Association in Wetumpka. It is all part of a logging equipment school that teaches everything from equipment operation to forest management.

“This gives them a good platform to start on and it teaches them the right way that things should and shouldn’t be done not only with how to treat the land but also safety as well,” says Herb Stevenson, a forester at Industree” Timber.

Stevenson says logging is the third largest industry in Alabama and skilled operators, committed to getting the job done, are in high demand.

“You got to get out there and you’ve got to work, you got get up early in the morning and hit the ground running to be successful at it.”

For some of the participants, the training has opened their eyes to the importance of protecting the environment.

“I’ve noticed a lot of times you know the clearing of the land kind of effects people when they see that-the trees cut down and everything else. It makes them wonder what they’re doing and how much damage it’s causing and all that but when you go to this course you find out they’re actually helping nature by cutting down the trees,” says participant John Vining.

Participants say the training in the classroom and in the field prepares them to confidently enter the logging industry.

“It’s a good job, especially for folks that like to get out in nature,” says Vining.

Alabama Forestry Association officials say this logging equipment operator school is one of the only 3 logging schools in the United States.