Another Cold Night, But Milder Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It feels much more like a mid-January or February day across the area today. Some flurries were flying in the sky this morning, but don’t expect any measureable snow. We should finally see a bit of sun this afternoon, which only warms us into the mid 40s at best. Winds die down tonight, and temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday afternoon looks pretty nice, with highs near 60° and sunshine throughout the day. We should have sunny skies for this weekend too, with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Our forecast looks dry and mild for this time of the year. We’ll have some passing clouds here and there between Monday and Wednesday, but no rain is expected at this time. Lows will be cool but not terribly cold, dropping into the low 40s. For now, our Thanksgiving forecast is dry with highs in the low 60s.