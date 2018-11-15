BREAKING: Marengo Co. District Attorney Shot in Demopolis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that Marengo County District Attorney Greg Griggers has been shot in Demopolis. His condition isn’t yet known.

Griggers is District Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit, which includes Marengo, Greene and Sumter counties in West Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Twitter, “Greg is both a friend and a tremendous public servant. Keeping him and his family in our thoughts.”

