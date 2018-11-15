Montgomery Fire Officials Investigating Two Early Morning Fires

by A.J Williams

Montgomery fire officials are investigating two early morning fires.

The first fire happened in the 800 block of Gardendale Drive. Capt. Jason Cupps with the Montgomery Fire Department tells us this is the second time in the last week the vacant house has caught fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. There were no injuries.

Fire officials responded to a second fire in the 300 block of Bitford Way. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Captain Jason Cupps says there is extensive heat and smoke damage to the home. There were no injuries in the fire.

Both fires are under investigation.