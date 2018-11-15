Next Step in Push for Added Montgomery School Funding

property tax increase under consideration

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Montgomery County Commission President Elton Dean are working together to win passage of a proposed 6 mill property tax increase for the Montgomery Public School System.

The increase will have to be approved by County voters, and Dean says that vote could take place in May. It would be the only item on the ballot in a special election.

The property tax increase would bring in some $18-Million for the schools.

We talked with Strange and Dean about the proposed increase, which was endorsed by the Montgomery School Board this week.