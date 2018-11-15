No More Rain! Freeze Warning in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY: The day is staring off cloudy, cold, and breezy with temperatures in the 30s, but at least the rain is out of here. Through the day, we will see a gradually clearing sky, but temperature will not make it out of the mid 40s. Bundle up today for sure!

FREEZE WARNING: A freeze warning is in effect for all South and Central Alabama late tonight/tomorrow morning, lows should be in the 28-32 degree range tomorrow morning. Take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns in full force tomorrow with a high near 60°per 50s. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: It still looks like great weather for the upcoming weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with mild days and fair chilly nights. Highs on these days will be in the mid and upper 60s for most of South/Central Alabama; lows between 35 and 42 should be fairly common.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11:00a CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 57 at kickoff, into the low 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3:00p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium… it will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The weeks looks to start of quiet and for now the first half of Thanksgiving week looks dry and mild with highs mostly in the mid and upper 60s, and lows in the 40s. The models have backed off the threat of rain on Thanksgiving Day so we won’t mention rain in the forecast for now. Black Friday and Iron Bowl Saturday look dry for now.

Have a great day!

Ryan