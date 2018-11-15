Temps Around Freezing Overnight!

by Shane Butler

Finally, sunshine makes a return and we’re going to see more of it the next several days but brace for some cold mornings ahead. A much colder air mass has moved into the deep south and temps will plunge overnight. We expect upper 20s to lower 30s around here. A clear sky and calm wind will allow widespread frost. Hope you’ve taken precautions for your sensitive plants. Abundant sunshine will be the rule through the weekend into early next week. Temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 60s. All that sunshine will dry things out through late next week. It may be going into next weekend before we see any decent chance for rain again. In the mean time, enjoy a little bit of sunshine for a nice change!