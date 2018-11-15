Update: Two Hayneville Police Officers on Leave after Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Hayneville police officers have been put on administrative leave after a man was shot to death late last night in Hayneville. That’s according to Joe Herman of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Alabama News Network has confirmed that 55-year-old George Crenshaw died after Hayneville police responded to a disturbance on Braxton Street that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

The police chief says Crenshaw had multiple active felony warrants against him.