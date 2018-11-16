Frosty Friday Morning; Sunny, Warmer Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Sunshine returns in full force today with a high in the upper 50s to near 60°. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with mild days and fair cold nights. Highs on these days will be in the mid and upper 60s for most of South/Central Alabama, lows between 35 and 42 should be fairly common.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11:00a CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 57 at kickoff, into the low 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3:00p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium… it will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The weeks looks dry through Thanksgiving and mild with highs mostly in the mid and upper 60s, and lows in the 40s. The models have backed off the idea of rain on Thanksgiving Day for Central Alabama, and we look to stay dry through Iron Bowl Saturday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan