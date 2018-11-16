Local Korean War Veterans receive Medals 65 years Later

by Ellis Eskew



Sixty-five years have come and gone since the end of the Korean War.

What some have forgotten the Korean people have not.

Friday afternoon their government honored those brave U.S. veterans.

“They fought for the noble ideals we all understand freedom and democracy,” said Consul General of the Republic of Korea Young-jun Kim.

Each name was called to receive an Ambassador for Peace medal.

Many of the veterans now in their late 80’s and 90’s came forward to receive their honor.

“It’s unthinkable,” said Korean War Veteran Bert Alexander. When asked if he thought he would be honored for this this many years later? He said, “Nope.”

“Just fine, I really appreciate it,” said Veteran Early Popwell. When asked if he felt people had forgotten about that war he said, “Oh yeah, sure did. And now they know. And it’s wonderful to be recognized by the South Korean people. I appreciate every one of them,” said Popwell.

It was a day to celebrate as generations of family members gathered around these veterans who never knew how much their service meant.

“It feels great. I feel great about it. After they say we were the ‘Forgotten War,’ today we are not,” said Veteran William H. Sharp.