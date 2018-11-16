Sunny & Seasonable This Weekend!

by Ben Lang

Clouds, rain, and cold temperatures dominated much of the week. Central and south Alabama finally get to thaw out this afternoon, and it looks bright this weekend. Expect sunshine throughout this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This evening will be chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 40s by the 4th quarter of high school football games. Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s tonight, but everyone stays above freezing.

Saturday and Sunday look excellent. Expect plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be cool but seasonable, falling into the low to mid 40s.

For now, no rain is expected in our area over the next eight days. We may see more clouds in the sky towards the middle of next week, but temperatures stay mild. We should see afternoon highs in the 60s for Monday through Friday of next week. Thanksgiving looks pretty good for now with high temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.