Warmer Weekend

by Shane Butler

Winter-like cold will be backing off over the weekend and it’s looking very quiet weatherwise well into next week. High pressure has taken over and it’s going to keep skies mainly clear and dry. Temps will still be a bit chilly in the morning hours but abundant sunshine will allow for a nice warm up each afternoon. We could see highs approaching 70 degrees Sunday and again Monday. Looks like high pressure will maintain its hold on the deep south right through Thanksgiving Day. This should keep any weather issues from messing up your travel plans on the roadways next Wednesday. Have a great weekend!