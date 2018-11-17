Montgomery Tear Down

by Tim Lennox

The Montgomery City Council will once again be asked to vote on spending city funds to tear down buildings that have become a danger—or certainly at least an eyesore.

The agenda for the council’s meeting next Tuesday includes a vote on tearing down four houses on Cresta Circle, a dead-end street near the Smiley Court Public Housing Project and have largely been stripped to the bare walls. They will also vote on tearing down another house on West Jeff Davis Avenue.

The Council agenda item: “Pursuant to Section 11-53B-1 et Seq., Code of Alabama, authorization of demolition of unsafe structures at the following locations:

2107 West Jeff Davis (Parcel # 11 06 14 4 001 010.000)

3809 Cresta Cir (Parcel # 11 08 27 3 002 021.000)

3816 Cresta Cir (Parcel # 11 08 27 3 001 021.000)

3856 Cresta Cir (Parcel # 11 08 27 3 001 031.000)

3860 Cresta Cir (Parcel # 11 08 27 3 001 032.000)”

A 2015 story here at www.Alabamanews.net reported about some dilapidated homes in another part of the city also being torn down. It quoted a resident who lives nearby:

“I guess the city guy was out here and he said funds had been put in to tear them down and I went and shook his hand because I was happy it came about,” says Lee Thornton. “I’m just tired of them looking like this, they make our neighborhood look bad.” All of the homes are in Councilman David Burkette’s district. “It’s a big relief,” Burkette says. “It’s something that I’ve been crying about for years. It’s a long time coming and I really appreciate their patience.” So how long will it take before we see the tractors and bulldozers out there? The postings on the homes say anywhere in the next 30 days.

Tuesday’s city council meeting begins at 5:00 pm in the city hall auditorium.