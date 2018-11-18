Fall Weather Sticks Around!

by Matt Breland

Clear and sunny weather on this Sunday! Highs will be in the lower 60s with calm winds and altogether pleasant conditions for central and south Alabama. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s with clear conditions. Tomorrow we will start the day off clear, and few partly cloudy skies by mid afternoon, a very brief weak shower could happen to our south. Highs once again in the low 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for the upcoming week! Our temperatures will stay fall like in the low 60s with a few partly cloudy skies by mid week. Thanksgiving weather looks like it will be perfect for festivities with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.