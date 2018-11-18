Gas Prices Drop as Thanksgiving Week starts
Montgomery prices as low as $2,21
The website Gas Buddy.com tracks gas prices nationwide. They indicate the $2.21 per gallon price on Ann Street is the lowest in the Montgomery area since March.
The national per gallon average is $2.63.
Prices usually go up in advance of big travel holidays.
Yet, as The Associated Press reports:
Analysts say gas prices have dropped 20 cents or more from a month ago, and a continued oil price drop should extend the decline in gas prices through the Thanksgiving travel period.