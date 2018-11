1 dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Authorities say a man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Woodley Square Monday afternoon. A second man was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police are working to determine what led up to that shooting. No word on any arrests in the case.

