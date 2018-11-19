3 Separate Incidents Lead to Arrests at Bullock Correctional Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division made multiple arrests following three separate incidents that occurred at a security checkpoint during visitation at the Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs on Saturday.

Emily Giles, 22, of Porterdale, Ga., was arrested when a K9 unit detected and found a package containing a controlled substance inside the vehicle in which she was a passenger. Giles admitted to having the package and was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

In a separate arrest, Randy Mallory, 33, of Birmingham was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after agents found the marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession during an inspection of the vehicle he was driving.

Agents also seized a handgun found inside a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle could not provide a permit. Anitra Johnson, 36, of Birmingham, is pending charges for felony possession of a firearm. Johnson was convicted of forgery in 2011 and received a two-year prison sentence.

Giles and Mallory were taken to the Bullock County Jail. A warrant for Johnson’s arrest is pending.

The ADOC has increased staffing of its Investigations and Intelligence Division in a move to deter, detect and prevent contraband from coming into state correctional facilities. In 2018, agents have made 61 arrests for crimes ranging from smuggling contraband cell phones to drug trafficking. Anyone with information relating to prison crimes can contact the Investigations and Intelligence Division at 855-WE-R-ADOC.