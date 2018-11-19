$5000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Demopolis Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Police need your help to find out whose responsible for the unsolved murder of a young mother in Demopolis.

Police say 29 year old Shannon Steele was found shot dead at her home on the 1500 block of Queensbury Lane back in December of 2017.

They say Steele’s two young children were found inside the house when the body was discovered.

They say a $5000 dollar reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

“Anyone with any information that can help bring the person to justice just come forward.,” said Steele’s mother, Germaine Steele Sanders.

“She left four children and the family just wants to know what happened to her.”

If you have information that can help police solve this case — call the Demopolis Police Department Tip Line at (334) 289-1475.