A Slight Chance For Rain Tonight

by Ben Lang

Its another sunny start to our Monday across central and south Alabama. However, clouds increase this afternoon and evening with a chance for rain overnight. That’s thanks to a weak front to our west that will push through our area tonight. Moisture ahead of the front is very limited, so widespread rain is not expected. Isolated showers are possible late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay mild today and tonight, with afternoon highs near 70° and overnight low near 50°.

The clouds and lingering showers clear out by Tuesday afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler Tuesday afternoon, with highs near 60°. Tuesday night turns cooler, with Wednesday morning lows in the mid 30s. Expect sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with highs in the lower 60s each day. The next weather system to impact the area arrives Friday into Saturday. Of course it’s iron bowl weekend, and its not out of the question for some rain to still be around at kickoff in Tuscaloosa. We’ll continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

Another weather system bring another shot for rain in the Sunday/Monday timeframe, and temperatures should continue to trend in the 60s those days with lows in the 40s.