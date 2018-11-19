ALDOT Limits Road Construction During Thanksgiving Holiday, Issues Safety Reminders

by Alabama News Network Staff

To ease Thanksgiving traffic congestion statewide and as an added safety precaution, the Alabama Department of Transportation is announcing there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon, Wednesday, Nov. 21, through midnight, Sunday, Nov. 25.

Road improvement and maintenance projects are in place along several segments of Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 throughout Alabama. Lowered speed limits and construction material may remain in place in some areas, depending upon road conditions.

“Increased traffic volume on Alabama roads during Thanksgiving week often brings an increase in vehicle crash injuries and fatalities,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Wearing a seat belt is the number one thing we can all do to stay safe on the road this holiday or any day.”

Top 3 Holiday Highway Safety Tips

Always wear a seat belt, including passengers in front and rear seats.

The odds greatly favor those wearing a seat belt. The latest data shows that about 60 percent of Alabamians who die in vehicle crashes are not buckled up. In comparison, about 98 percent of people involved in vehicle crashes that are unharmed were reported to have been wearing their seat belts.

Slow down.

Speeding is the leading cause of fatal crashes in Alabama.

Drive alert when traveling through highway work zones.

Even when workers aren’t present, lanes in a work zone can shift or grooves in the road can alter the way a vehicle handles. So, it’s important to pay attention to changing conditions and maintain a safe distance around other vehicles.

For more safe driving tips visit the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Motorists can access real-time, road work, traffic and weather conditions through www.algotraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. ALDOT asks motorist to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while driving a vehicle.