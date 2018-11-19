Good Morning Chris Holiday Contest!
Welcome to our website, and Happy Holidays!
This is the first ever Good Morning Chris Holiday season! I am so thankful for your continued viewership and support. I believe the holidays are a special time, a time best spent with those we love. There are an endless amount of ways to celebrate the holidays, and to celebrate both our viewers and the this special time, we want to hear from you.
Rules
To enter the Good Morning Chris Holiday contest:
- Create a video on either Facebook or Instagram with your friends and family. In the video discuss your favorite holiday memories and traditions. (Can be any length)
- Post is to Facebook or Instagram using the Hashtag #GoodMorningChrisHoliday or #GMCHoliday
- Monday November the 26th two families will be chosen and announced on air during the 5am-7am Alabama News Rising show.
- The two families chosen will be contacted to setup the show that you will star in!