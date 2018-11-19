Health Care Organization Wants to Partner with MPS

by Alabama News Network Staff

A nonprofit health care organization wants to put clinics on Montgomery school campuses to provide medical and dental care.

Reports say the plan would involve a partnership between Health Services Inc. and Montgomery Public Schools.

Health Services Inc. CEO Gilbert Darrington recently told the school board that the partnership would be at zero cost to the school system and would benefit students and staff.

Health Services provides medical care to people who are insured, underinsured and uninsured in 10 Alabama counties.

Darrington said the school-based clinics could provide any health service offered in their facilities, including dental, behavioral health, and optometry.

