Mild Monday, Cooler Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR MONDAY: The week starts off dry and mild, but clouds will be on the increase as we head through the day and highs will once again be in upper 60s to lower 70s.

SOME SHOWERS TONIGHT: A weak frontal boundary will move through the state overnight and we could see a few showers get squeezed out as it does, but due to limited moisture, rainfall should not amount to much. Then for Tuesday, expect decreasing clouds and cooler temps with highs in the lower 60s.

REST OF WEEK: High pressure settles in over the Southeast and Wednesday through Friday will feature generally dry weather, with pleasant days and cool nights; highs will be in the lower to mid 60 with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The days will also feature more sunshine than clouds, so any Thanksgiving plans you may have will not have any adverse weather.

IRON BOWL WEEKEND: A disturbance moves into the Southeast on Friday, bringing with it a good chance of showers for late Friday through a good part of Saturday morning. It looks like we’ll stay dry during the early morning shopping hours on Friday, but by the early evening, rainfall will become likely. Looks like we’ll have a window of dry weather for a while on Saturday afternoon, possibly long enough for the Iron Bowl to be rain-free. A few scattered showers may return for Saturday night into Sunday morning before rain moves out by Sunday evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Friday, into the upper 50s to the mid-60s on Saturday, and even warmer into the lower to the upper 60s on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ryan