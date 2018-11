Montgomery County Arrests: November 12-18

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/31 Ronda Algiere Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

2/31 Keith Barnes Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

3/31 Coretz Bean Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

4/31 Bryant Benson Sr. Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

5/31 Jermichael Bragg Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st



6/31 Robert Brewster Jr. Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

7/31 Adam Bruister Arrest Date: 11/17/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (5 counts)

8/31 Tyrone Burgess Arrest Date: 11/13/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

9/31 Amanda Conway Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/31 Christopher Dotson Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Murder, Robbery 1st, & Probation Revocation



11/31 Brandon Douglas Arrest Date: 11/17/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

12/31 Deoggo Foster Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

13/31 Marcus Galbreath Arrest Date: 11/12/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (2 counts), Public Intoxication, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

14/31 Edtravious Graham Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

15/31 Justin Hall Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): Violation of Family Protection Act



16/31 Charles Harris Arrest Date: 11/13/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/31 Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 11/13/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

18/31 Randall Ivey Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

19/31 Cordell Jackson Arrest Date: 11/13/18 Charge(s): Burglary II, Burglary III-Unoccupied (3 counts), Possession of Burglary Tools (2 counts), Theft of Property 3rd, & Theft of Property 1st

20/31 Anna Kilpatrick Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault (2 counts)



21/31 Joyce King Arrest Date: 11/12/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

22/31 Thomas Owens Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

23/31 Frank Pollard Jr. Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Murder, Dog/Cat Cruelty 2nd, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

24/31 Garrett Powell Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12

25/31 Bradford Reeves Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/31 Christopher Tarver Arrest Date: 11/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

27/31 Jerry Thomas Jr. Arrest Date: 11/14/18 Charge(s): Assault II, Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts), & Resisting Arrest

28/31 Darral Wigfall Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

29/31 Deshon Williams Arrest Date: 11/15/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

30/31 Jeffrey Williams Arrest Date: 11/16/18 Charge(s): Electronic Solicitation of a Child & Transmit Obscene Material to a Child



31/31 Joseph Williams Arrest Date: 11/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 12th through November 18th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.