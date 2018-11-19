Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

by Andrew James

As Thanksgiving gets closer some local families are facing the hardship of affording a Thanksgiving meal, but one man is on a mission to make it the special holiday everyone deserves.

250 families stopped by Patterson Field in Montgomery to get a free Thanksgiving meal Monday. The giveaway includes a turkey and multiple sides.

“Oh it’s a blessing the Lord has been good to us, and this is one way he’s showing it right here,” explained Bruce Owens.

Bruce and his wife have custody of their five grandchildren and say this is helping make a Thanksgiving meal a reality.

The inspiration behind this type of giving comes from a very special place for organizer Ronde Mitchell.

“In 2009 my mom found out that she had cancer, but instead of putting her feelings aside she started feeding families in her neighborhood,” Mitchell shared.

She passed away in 2010, and he wanted a way to carry on her tradition. He hopes others in the community will also be inspired by his mother’s giving spirit.

The Montgomery County Commission helped purchase the meals to give away to families.