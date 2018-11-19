Trending Dry & Cooler

by Shane Butler

A mainly sunny and dry weather pattern will be store for our area through Thanksgiving Day but rain heads our way going into the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, a cold front will swing through here overnight. We expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers but nothing more than that with this round. Tuesday will start out cloudy with skies clearing through the day. Temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. High pressure builds in behind the front and that provides us a mainly sunny and dry weather pattern. Daytime highs will hover in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Our next rain maker works into the area late Friday. We expect the best chance for rain activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. At this point, it looks like the rain will be well east of Tuscaloosa before that 2:30pm Iron Bowl kickoff. Around here the sky will clear from west to east and a fairly decent Saturday afternoon is possible. We could be looking at a few more opportunities for showers Sunday and again Monday of next week.