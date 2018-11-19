USDA Sending $23 Million to Improve Uniontown’s Wastewater System

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has announced that the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has awarded Uniontown a $23,437,500 grant to rehabilitate the city’s entire wastewater collection system. Alabama News Network has covered Uniontown’s sewage problems for years.

“Water and wastewater systems across the country are aging, overburdened and in need of replacement,” said Sen. Shelby in a statement. “Failure to invest in these water projects has devastating economic and public health consequences,” he said.

The money will provide a major infrastructure redesign and rehabilitation. The project will include construction of a connection between Uniontown and Demopolis which will pump wastewater to Demopolis for treatment. Once that happens, the treatment of wastewater through Uniontown’s existing lagoon and spray field system will stop.

Shelby’s statement says the lagoons and spray field serving Uniontown will be decommissioned and reclaimed, which will eliminate wastewater overflow and help the city to better comply with environmental regulatory requirements. Approximately 2,810 customers in Uniontown and the surrounding area are served by this wastewater system.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) also released a statement: “Thank you to Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones, Congressman Robert Aderholt, USDA State Rural Development Director Chris Beeker, and all of the state and local stakeholders who helped to make this investment possible. No American family should have to live without access to safe wastewater treatment in the 21st Century. I have met with families in rural Alabama who struggle with the health and economic challenges created by failing wastewater systems,” she said.

In March, Sewell worked with House appropriators to secure $1.8 billion in additional funding for water and wastewater infrastructure under USDA as part of an omnibus spending bill.