A Night To Shine

by Chris Searcy

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and over.

FAQs

Are there minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Yes, the minimum age for honored guests is 14.

The minimum age required to be a buddy is at least 16 years of age.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Hair, makeup and shoeshines will be available at Thorington Road Baptist Church, located at 450 Ray Thorington Road beginning at 4:30 pm. Guests will have the option of taking a limo ride from the church to Wynlakes. Parents and Caregivers are welcome to follow in their own vehicle and park at Wynlakes.

Volunteers will be able to park at the church and shuttle over to Wynlakes.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email questions to www.nighttoshine@trbaptist.org or contact the church office at (334) 396-9376.